BioCina officially opens full-service CDMO in Adelaide, Australia, including mRNA and pDNA cGMP manufacturing

SAN DIEGO and ADELAIDE, Australia: SAN DIEGO and ADELAIDE, Australia, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — BioCina, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in process development and cGMP manufacturing of microbial-based therapeutics and mRNA vaccines announces the official opening of its new biologics manufacturing facility in Adelaide, Australia. BioCina opens new full-service CDMO to meet demand for world-class mRNA and pDNA cGMP manufacturing.

