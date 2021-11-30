Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in the CEO Fireside Chat Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference

November 30, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, “Sorrento”), announced today that Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO, will participate in the following upcoming conference:

Sorrento Mexico and the National Institute of Genomic Medicine (INMEGEN) of Mexico Government Execute Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Rapid Clinical Development of COVID-19 Diagnostics, Therapeutics and Multivalent mRNA-Based Vaccines Against SARS-CoV-2 and Its Variants of Concerns

August 3, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento") today announced that its subsidiary company, Sorrento Therapeutics Mexico ("Sorrento Mexico"), has entered into an MOU agreement with the National Institute of Genomic Medicine INMEGEN ("Instituto National de Medicine Genomica") to cooperate in the development,…

Sorrento Announces Dosing of COVID-19 Patients in Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVIDROPS, a Highly Potent Neutralizing Antibody Against SARS-CoV-2 Including Delta and Alpha Variants of Concern, in an At-Home Outpatient Setting in United Kingdom

July 21, 2021

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento") today announced that COVID-19 patients have been dosed in its Phase 2 efficacy trial. Approximately 350 outpatients with COVID-19 who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms will be enrolled in this large double-blind, randomized clinical…