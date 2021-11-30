Ensysce Biosciences Announces Clinical Trial Progress of its New Class of Opioids

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENSC, OTC: ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company with novel technologies that may provide new hope for those in severe pain, today announced the completion of a positive safety review and enrollment of the last cohort of subjects at the highest dose level in the Company’s second study of its Trypsin Activated Abuse Protected (TAAP) Opioid, PF614.

