Ensysce Biosciences Announces Clinical Trial Progress of its New Class of Opioids

November 30, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Ensysce Biosciences Announces Clinical Trial Progress of its New Class of Opioids

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENSC, OTC: ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company with novel technologies that may provide new hope for those in severe pain, today announced the completion of a positive safety review and enrollment of the last cohort of subjects at the highest dose level in the Company’s second study of its Trypsin Activated Abuse Protected (TAAP) Opioid, PF614.

Click here to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Ensysce Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Updates

August 16, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Ensysce Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Updates

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENSC, OTC: ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company with proprietary technology platforms to reduce the economic and social burden of prescription drug abuse and overdose, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021… Click here to view original post… […]

No Picture
News

Ensysce Biosciences to Host Satellite Symposium with Dr. Jeffrey Gudin at PAINWeek 2021 on September 9, 2021

August 19, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Ensysce Biosciences to Host Satellite Symposium with Dr. Jeffrey Gudin at PAINWeek 2021 on September 9, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENSC, OTC: ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company with proprietary technology platforms to reduce the economic and social burden of prescription drug abuse and overdose, today announced it will sponsor a satellite symposium at … […]

No Picture
News

Ensysce Biosciences Announces $15 Million Convertible Note Financing

September 27, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Ensysce Biosciences Announces $15 Million Convertible Note Financing

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENSC, OTC: ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company with proprietary technology platforms to reduce the economic and social burden of prescription drug abuse and overdose, announced today that it has entered into a securities… Click here to view original post… […]