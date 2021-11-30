Evofem Biosciences Announces Successful Type C Meeting with FDA for STI Prevention Product Candidate

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) today reported a successful Type C meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in which agreement was reached on the preliminary submission strategy for EVO100 for two investigational indications: the prevention of urogenital chlamydia in women and the prevention of urogenital gonorrhea in women. There are currently no FDA-approved prescription products to prevent either of these sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Click here to view original post