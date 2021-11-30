Kintara Announces First International Site Activation in GCAR Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial for Glioblastoma

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) ("Kintara" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced that the VAL-083 treatment arm in the Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR) registrational Phase 2/3 clinical trial for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) has been activated at its first Canadian site, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto. The Kintara treatment arm is also currently actively recruiting at 30 U.S. sites as of November 24, 2021.

Click here to view original post