New High Fidelity CRISPR Cas9 Protein Reduces Off-target Effects for More Precise Genome Editing

CARLSBAD, Calif.: CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — For research applications requiring highly precise genome editing, including engineering CAR T cells and creating cellular models for disease discovery, the Invitrogen TrueCut HiFi Cas9 Protein* significantly minimizes off-target events while retaining maximum on-target editing efficiency. Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the new protein to complement its growing portfolio of CRISPR genome editing solutions.

Click here to view original post