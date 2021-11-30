Regulus Therapeutics Announces Closing of $34.6 Million Private Placement of Equity

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs (the "Company" or "Regulus"), today announced the closing of its previously announced private placement of equity. The Company received gross proceeds of approximately $34.6 million from the sale of 58,923,352 shares of the Company’s common stock ("Common Stock") at a purchase price of $0.36 per share. In addition, the Company sold 3,725,720 shares of non-voting Class A-4 convertible preferred stock, in lieu of shares of Common Stock, at a price of $3.60 per share. Each share of non-voting Class A-4 convertible preferred stock is convertible into 10 shares of Common Stock, subject to certain beneficial ownership conversion limitations. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the transaction for non-clinical and clinical development activities for its product candidates and general corporate…

