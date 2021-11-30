ViaCyte Appoints Marty Lorenzo as General Counsel

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — ViaCyte, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel cell replacement therapies to address diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced the appointment of Marty Lorenzo as General Counsel. Mr. Lorenzo brings over 20 years in the legal profession leading corporate transactions and compliance functions. "We are excited to have Marty join the ViaCyte management team," said Michael Yang, President and Chief Executive Officer of ViaCyte. "His high caliber legal and leadership experiences will serve us well from multiple vantage points as we advance our leading regenerative medicine platform."

Click here to view original post