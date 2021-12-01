Halozyme Announces Janssen Receives U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX FASPRO® (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) in Combination with Carfilzomib and Dexamethasone for Patients with Multiple Myeloma After First or Subsequent Relapse

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today announced Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen) received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of DARZALEX FASPRO® (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) in combination with Kyprolis® (carfilzomib) and dexamethasone (Kd) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received one to three prior lines of therapy. This approval follows Janssen’s regulatory submission to the FDA in February 2021.

