Helixmith Announces 50% Enrollment in its Clinical Trial for COVID-19, involving TADIOS

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Helixmith Co., Ltd. has announced that 50 subjects have been enrolled in its double-blind placebo controlled COVID-19 clinical trial involving 100 subjects. The investigational product is called TADIOS, which is a proprietary botanical treatment. The clinical trial is being conducted in India in accordance with the regulations of the Ministry of AYUSH, India’s traditional medicine regulatory body. India has a high rate of COVID-19 infection and unmet medical need.

