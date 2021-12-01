Inhibrx Receives FDA Orphan-Drug Designation for INBRX-109 in Chondrosarcoma

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Inhibrx, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX), a biotechnology company with four clinical programs in development and a strong emerging pipeline, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, has granted orphan-drug designation for INBRX-109 for the treatment of chondrosarcoma. "We believe orphan-drug designation underscores the recognition of INBRX-109 as a promising therapeutic for patients with metastatic or unresectable chondrosarcoma, a patient community currently with no other viable options," said Inhibrx Chief Executive Officer Mark Lappe.

