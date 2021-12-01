Quest Diagnostics Now Offers Biocept’s Liquid Biopsy Test for Lung Cancer, Expanding its Menu of Advanced Cancer Diagnostics

SECAUCUS, N.J. and SAN DIEGO: SECAUCUS, N.J. and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Physicians in the United States can now order the liquid biopsy-based Target Selector™ NGS Lung Panel test directly from Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the nation’s leading provider of diagnostic information services. Developed by Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, the lab-developed liquid biopsy test aids genomic profiling in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), helping physicians identify potential targeted therapies and monitor the effectiveness of treatment.

