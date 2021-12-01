SECAUCUS, N.J. and SAN DIEGO: SECAUCUS, N.J. and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Physicians in the United States can now order the liquid biopsy-based Target Selector™ NGS Lung Panel test directly from Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the nation’s leading provider of diagnostic information services. Developed by Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, the lab-developed liquid biopsy test aids genomic profiling in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), helping physicians identify potential targeted therapies and monitor the effectiveness of treatment.
Click here to view original post
Quest Diagnostics Now Offers Biocept’s Liquid Biopsy Test for Lung Cancer, Expanding its Menu of Advanced Cancer Diagnostics
SECAUCUS, N.J. and SAN DIEGO: SECAUCUS, N.J. and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Physicians in the United States can now order the liquid biopsy-based Target Selector™ NGS Lung Panel test directly from Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the nation’s leading provider of diagnostic information services. Developed by Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, the lab-developed liquid biopsy test aids genomic profiling in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), helping physicians identify potential targeted therapies and monitor the effectiveness of treatment.