Regulus Therapeutics Announces Presentation at the First Annual Rare & Genetic Kidney Disease Drug Development Summit

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs (the "Company" or "Regulus"), today announced a presentation at the first annual Rare & Genetic Kidney Disease Drug Development Summit. In the presentation, Regulus summarized its ongoing efforts to therapeutically target microRNAs (miRs), small non-coding RNAs that play an important role in the regulation of gene expression and are known to be involved in the pathogenesis of numerous genetic kidney diseases representing significant unmet medical needs. The Company believes that targeting over-expression of miRs with antagonists (anti-miRs) and normalizing the expression of miRs presents a promising therapeutic strategy. Targeting of miR-21 and miR-17 is currently being investigated for the treatment of Alport Syndrome and Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), respectively.

