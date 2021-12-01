SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) announced today that The Lancet Psychiatry published results from the Phase 2 ADVANCE study. ADVANCE was an international, 26-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy and safety of adjunctive pimavanserin treatment in outpatients with moderate-to-severe predominant negative symptoms of schizophrenia who had achieved control of positive symptoms with their ongoing antipsychotic treatmen
The Lancet Psychiatry Publishes Results from ADVANCE Study Evaluating Pimavanserin Treatment for Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia
