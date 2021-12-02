HUYABIO Announces the Exclusive License of the KRAS Inhibitor from Shanghai Jemincare Pharmaceutical

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — HUYABIO International, the leader in accelerating global development of China’s pharmaceutical innovations, announced today it had licensed exclusive worldwide ex-China rights to the KRAS inhibitor, JMKX1899, from Shanghai Jemincare Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Jemincare will retain the relevant rights in the greater China area. Mr. Hong Liang, President of Jemincare Pharmaceutical Group, said, "We are delighted to work with HUYABIO to explore global development of this unique KRAS inhibitor. This is our first new chemical entity program outlicensed to a global partner. HUYABIO has generated a lot of experience to bring innovative drugs from China to global market. We look forward to generating the clinical efficacy and safety data from global clinical trial since the candidate has huge potential to fill strong unmet needs."

Click here to view original post