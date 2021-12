One of the largest infrastructure projects in San Diego’s history, the $2.1 billion Mid-Coast Trolley Extension started as a line on a piece of paper in 1986. After decades of planning, construction of the 11-mile extension of the Blue Line trolley began in the fall of 2016, with a celebration on our campus. Fittingly, the campus celebrated the grand opening with an event for the entire community on Sunday, Nov. 21.