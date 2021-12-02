ViaCyte’s Stem Cell-Derived Treatment for Type 1 Diabetes Shows Promising Results in Two Published Studies

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — ViaCyte, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company focused on developing novel cell replacement therapies to address diseases with significant unmet needs, announced publication of promising preliminary results of an ongoing, first-in-human Phase 1/2 study demonstrating that its stem cell-derived therapy can produce insulin in people with severe type 1 diabetes (T1D). The findings were published today in Cell Stem Cell and Cell Reports Medicine.

Click here to view original post