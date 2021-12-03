MEI Pharma Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP), a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for cancer, today announced the grant of inducement stock options for an aggregate of 166,000 shares of the company’s common stock to six new employees. The stock options were granted as a material inducement to each new employee accepting employment with MEI in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock options have a $3.37 exercise price per share,

