Neurelis Announces Partnership With Rick Harrison, Host Of TV’s "Pawn Stars" And Epilepsy Advocate, To Raise Awareness Of Epilepsy And Need For More Education Regarding Seizure Emergencies

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Neurelis, Inc., announced today that it is partnering with epilepsy education advocate Rick Harrison, star of TV’s "Pawn Stars," to raise awareness of epilepsy and the need for more education regarding seizure emergencies. Harrison was diagnosed at age 8 with focal onset aware seizures and suffered from seizures through adolescence. "There is a high unmet need in the epilepsy community for more education about epilepsy as well as seizure emergencies," said Craig C. Chambliss, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neurelis. "Rick Harrison has been a passionate advocate for epilepsy education having suffered the impact of seizures as a child and adolescent that impacted his ability to live a normal life. We’re excited to partner with Rick on initiatives to educate the epilepsy community and general public about seizure emergencies and the importance of seizure action plans and learning seizure first…

