Regulus Appoints Mohammad Ahmadian, Ph.D., as Vice President, Chemistry and Pharmaceutical Development

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs (the "Company" or "Regulus"), today announced the appointment of Mohammad Ahmadian, Ph.D., as Vice President, Chemistry and Pharmaceutical Development. In his role, Dr. Ahmadian will assist in managing research and development of the Company’s drug candidates, including RGLS8429, which is being developed for patients with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), and will add significant expertise to Regulus’ existing scientific talent.

