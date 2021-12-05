Sorrento Announces Publication of a Series of Novel SARS-CoV-2 Main Protease (MPRO) Inhibitors for Potential Treatment of COVID-19 Patients Infected With SARS-CoV-2 Variants Of Concern, Including Omicron

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced the peer-reviewed publication of a series of novel SARS-CoV-2 MPro inhibitors with potent activities for both MPro and cathepsin L, a key host enzyme for SARS-CoV-2 entry into host cells, authored by Dr. Wenshe Ray Liu, professor at Texas A&M University.

