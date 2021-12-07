Kintara Therapeutics to Present at the MedInvest Oncology Investor Conference on December 9, 2021

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Robert E. Hoffman, will present a corporate overview at the MedInvest Oncology Investor Conference, which is being held virtually on December 7 – 10, 2021. Mr. Hoffman will deliver his corporate presentation on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 2:50 p.m. EST.

Click here to view original post