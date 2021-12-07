Neurocrine Biosciences Announces Positive Phase 3 Data for KINECT-HD Study Evaluating Valbenazine for Chorea Associated with Huntington Disease

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Neurocrine Biosciences (Nasdaq: NBIX) today announced positive top-line data from its Phase 3 KINECT-HD study evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of valbenazine, a selective vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor being investigated as a once-daily treatment in adults with chorea associated with Huntington disease (HD). The study met the primary endpoint of reduction in severity of chorea, the cardinal motor feature in Huntington disease, as measured by change in the Unified Huntington’s Disease Rating Scale (UHDRS®) Total Maximal Chorea (TMC) score from baseline to the average score at weeks 10 and 12.

