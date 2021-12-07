Persephone Biosciences Announces Collaboration with Janssen for Colorectal Arm of ARGONAUT Study

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Persephone Biosciences Inc. ("Persephone"), a privately held company investigating the human microbial ecosystem’s effect on therapeutic treatment, diagnostics and disease prevention, today announced a collaboration with Janssen Research & Development, LLC, (Janssen) for the colorectal cancer (CRC) arm of Persephone’s ARGONAUT study. ARGONAUT is a longitudinal, prospective, observational study that will collect and analyze stool and blood samples from 4,000 advanced-stage cancer patients and healthy individuals with varying cancer risk, of diverse racial backgrounds. The data collected can be used to develop precision microbiome medicines and for the identification of clinically actionable cancer-specific biomarkers to guide therapeutic decisions.

