Sorrento Begins Enrollment in Phase 2 Trial of Resiniferatoxin (RTX) for the Treatment of Pain Due to Knee Osteoarthritis (OA)

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced that the Phase 2 clinical study of RTX for treating knee pain from osteoarthritis (OA) has begun enrollment. This study is a multi-center, double blind, placebo- and active-controlled study to assess the safety and efficacy of several dose levels of RTX to manage pain in patients associated with moderate-to-severe OA of the knee (clinicaltrials.gov: NCT04885972). Given the durability of the OA pain relief response to RTX demonstrated thus far, the study includes an active comparator (injectable corticosteroid) to demonstrate superiority and duration of the RTX efficacy response. All patients will be followed for at least one year.

Click here to view original post