Cymbiotika Launches New Probiotic to Maintain Healthy Gut Function

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Cymbiotika, a leading nutritional supplement brand that creates organic, clinically-backed supplements, today announced the addition of Probiotic to its product line. With 19 powerful probiotic strains, trademarked plant-based prebiotics and a unique blend of herbal alchemy and amino acids, Cymbiotika’s Probiotic helps balance the gut microbiome, boost energy levels, lower stress and anxiety, reduce gas, bloating, and digestive issues, and support optimal weight goals.

