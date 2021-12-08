EpicentRx Publishes Proof-of-Concept Research on AdAPT-001

LA JOLLA, Calif.: LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — EpicentRx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company at the forefront of oncolytic viruses and small molecules for the treatment of cancer and other inflammatory-driven diseases, today announced publication of an original article entitled "Toxicology and biodistribution of AdAPT-001, a replication-competent type 5 adenovirus with a trap for the immunosuppressive cytokine, TGF-beta" in the American Journal of Cancer Research issue 2156-6976. Click here to access the article online.

