Evofem Biosciences to Adjourn Special Meeting of Stockholders on December 8, 2021

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced that it intends to adjourn, without conducting any business, its 2021 special meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting") scheduled to occur at 8:00 a.m. PST on December 8, 2021, and reconvene at 8:00 a.m. PST on December 15, 2021, to vote on the proposal described in the proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 9, 2021.

