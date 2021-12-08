Rebus Bio Continues Expansion of Industry-leading Spatial Omics Platform with Breakthrough High-Plex Technology

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & STOCKHOLM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rebus Biosystems Inc, (“Rebus Bio”, “Rebus”), an Illumina Ventures-backed life science technology company creating revolutionary tools to advance spatial omics research, today announced that it has acquired the IP and related assay assets of EEL Transcriptomics AB, a privately-held company focused on high-plex spatial transcriptomics with single-cell resolution. Terms of the deal are not being disclosed. The Rebus Esper™ spatial omics platform h

Click here to view original post