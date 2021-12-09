Avidity Biosciences Highlights FSHD Program at Virtual Investor and Analyst Event

LA JOLLA, Calif.: LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced it will be hosting a live webcast investor and analyst day event titled "Volume 3: Delivering on AOCs – FSHD" at 11:00am ET. Volume 3 Highlights:

Click here to view original post