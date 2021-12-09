Avidity Biosciences Highlights FSHD Program at Virtual Investor and Analyst Event

December 9, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Avidity Biosciences Highlights FSHD Program at Virtual Investor and Analyst Event

LA JOLLA, Calif.: LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced it will be hosting a live webcast investor and analyst day event titled "Volume 3: Delivering on AOCs – FSHD" at 11:00am ET. Volume 3 Highlights:
Click here to view original post