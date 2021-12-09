Bloom Science Raises USD $12 Million in Series A Financing

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — San Diego based biotech company Bloom Science announced today it successfully closed a USD $12 Million Series A financing with a syndicate of life science investors led by Leaps by Bayer, the impact investment arm of Bayer AG, and the ALS Investment Fund. Additional investors include Apollo Health Ventures, as well as existing investor, Joyance Partners.

