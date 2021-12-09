Denovo Biopharma and QIAGEN partner to develop companion diagnostic test for the treatment of Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)

SAN DIEGO and GERMANTOWN, Md. and HILDEN, Germany: SAN DIEGO and GERMANTOWN, Md. and HILDEN, Germany, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Denovo Biopharma LLC and QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced a collaboration to develop a blood-based companion diagnostic (CDx) test to identify patients expressing Denovo Genomic Marker 1 (DGM1™) who are likely to respond to Denovo’s investigational cancer drug DB102™ for treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), one of the most common lymphoid cancers.

