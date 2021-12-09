HALOZYME ANNOUNCES $750 MILLION THREE-YEAR SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase program effective immediately, which authorizes the Company to purchase up to $750 million of the Company’s outstanding common stock over the next three years. The Company plans to enter into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) program transaction with a financial institution in the coming week, subject to market conditions. The Company plans to purchase up to $250 million worth of shares by the end of 2022, including the $150 million ASR, pending market conditions and other factors.

