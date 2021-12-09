Heron Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of a Significant Indication Expansion for ZYNRELEF®

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for ZYNRELEF (bupivacaine and meloxicam) extended-release solution to significantly expand the indication. ZYNRELEF is now indicated in adults for soft tissue or periarticular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 hours after foot and ankle, small-to-medium open abdominal, and lower extremity total joint arthroplasty surgical procedures.

