Flagship on center stage: Axcella’s new CMO likens the biotech to ‘professional sports team’; Life after the FDA takes shape for Stephen Hahn as a chief executive

Margaret Koziel

Margaret Koziel has bounced back and forth between academia and biotech throughout her career — and after 25 years, she has landed her first position as part of a biotech’s top brass.

Koziel joined Axcella Therapeutics — founded by Flagship’s Noubar Afeyan, Geoffrey von Maltzahn and David Berry as Axcella Health — in 2019, and as of Monday, she is now in the C-suite as the biotech’s new CMO.

As a self-described applied scientist, Koziel’s career has been star-studded: after graduating from Dartmouth and its medical school, she went to Harvard Medical School, where she taught as an associate professor of medicine for 12 years. And after Harvard, Koziel first crossed over into biotech and took a job with Novartis as their head of translational medicine in infectious disease.

After jumping from Novartis to Vertex, she returned to academia — but this time at…

