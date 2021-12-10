MediciNova Announces MN-166 (ibudilast) Poster Presentation at the 32nd International Symposium on ALS/MND

LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced that Dr. Malath Makhay, Director, Scientific Affairs, presented the poster of MediciNova’s ongoing Phase 2b/3 clinical trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) at the 32nd International Symposium on ALS/MND (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis/motor neurone disease) being held virtually on December 7 – 10, 2021.
