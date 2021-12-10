Oncolytics Biotech® Presents Positive Interim Safety Update from Phase 2 Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Trial at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

SAN DIEGO, Calif. and CALGARY, AB: – No safety concerns have been noted in any trial participants – Trial builds on prior clinical data demonstrating pelareorep’s ability to reverse immunosuppressive tumor microenvironments and upregulate PD-L1 expression in breast cancer SAN DIEGO, Calif. and CALGARY, AB, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) announced a positive interim safety update from the investigator-sponsored, phase 2 IRENE trial in a poster presentation at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS).

