HALOZYME APPOINTS NEW GENERAL COUNSEL

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today announced that Mark Snyder has been appointed senior vice president, general counsel, chief compliance officer and corporate secretary, effective January 3, 2022. Mr. Snyder will succeed Masaru Matsuda, who is stepping down to pursue another opportunity. Mr. Snyder brings almost thirty years of legal and business experience to Halozyme. Over his career he has led and played key roles in a broad range of intellectual property, licensing, regulatory, anti-trust and litigation matters. Most recently Mr. Snyder served as senior vice president, deputy general counsel, litigation for Qualcomm Incorporated, a large, public, multinational wireless technology company with more than 40,000 employees. In that role Mr. Snyder led litigation strategy for hundreds of cases worldwide, winning key licensing, antitrust, intellectual property and business-related cases. In addition, Mr. Snyder managed Qualcomm’s antitrust, legal operations and intellectual property advocacy…

