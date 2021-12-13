Viracta Therapeutics Announces Final Phase 1b/2 Data Showing Promising and Durable Signal of Efficacy for Nana-val in Relapsed/Refractory Epstein-Barr Virus-Positive Lymphoma in an Oral Presentation at ASH 2021

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced that final data from its Phase 1b/2 trial of Nana-val in relapsed/refractory (R/R) EBV+ lymphoma (VT3996-201) were presented in an oral presentation at the 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting by Bradley Haverkos, M.D., Associate Professor at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. Nana-val was well tolerated and continues to demonstrate promising activity with complete responses observed across multiple EBV+ lymphoma subtypes and a median duration of response of 10.4 months.

