Viracta Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Vecabrutinib Data in Oral and Poster Presentations at ASH 2021

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced the presentation of new preclinical data on vecabrutinib, a reversible inhibitor of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) and interleukin-2-inducible kinase (ITK), in oral and poster presentations at the 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. The oral presentation featured preclinical data indicating that vecabrutinib may enhance the efficacy and safety of CD19-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T (CART19) cell therapy. Though CART19 cell therapy has been shown to effectively treat certain hematological malignancies, rates of long-term durable response after therapy are low and the majority of patients develop resistance. Additionally, CAR T-cell therapies are associated with significant safety concerns such as cytokine release syndrome and neurotoxicity.

Click here to view original post