Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Patient Enrollment in Global Phase 2b Study of AR882

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company announced today patient enrollment in a global phase 2b study of AR882, its novel drug candidate. AR882 is a new uricosuric agent in clinical development for the management of hyperuricemia in patients with gout, including patients with chronic, refractory tophaceous gout.

