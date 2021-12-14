Boston-based lab provider to open second Bay Area location

A Boston-based provider of lab space is tripling its footprint with the addition of a West Coast campus.

SmartLabs, a company with labs in three different neighborhoods in the Boston area, will open a new research and manufacturing center that will be located in the heart of the South San Francisco biotech corridor. The site will support end-to-end drug development and include 500L manufacturing bioreactors that can support allogeneic and autologous cell therapies.

The expansion is part of a larger plan to grow the company to 2 million square feet within the next five years. The company offers flexible lab and office spaces that can be customized to fit companies of any size from 10 to 200 people, and utilize R&D space, vivariums, pilot-scale suites and cGMP manufacturing capacity, all under the same roof. The company sees itself as an alternative to the search for lab space and real estate,…

