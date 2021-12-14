Cidara Therapeutics and Mundipharma Announce Positive Topline Results from the Global Phase 3 Pivotal ReSTORE Trial of Rezafungin for the Treatment of Candidemia and Invasive Candidiasis

December 14, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Cidara Therapeutics and Mundipharma Announce Positive Topline Results from the Global Phase 3 Pivotal ReSTORE Trial of Rezafungin for the Treatment of Candidemia and Invasive Candidiasis

SAN DIEGO & CAMBRIDGE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) and Mundipharma today announced positive topline data from the pivotal ReSTORE Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of its once-weekly antifungal candidate rezafungin as a potential first-line treatment for candidemia and invasive candidiasis. Rezafungin met the primary endpoint for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) New Drug Application (NDA) submission of all-cause mortality
Click here to view original post