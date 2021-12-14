Denovo Biopharma LLC Announces Partner Aytu BioPharma Receives FDA Clearance and Orphan Drug Designation for Enzastaurin in Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Denovo Biopharma LLC ("Denovo"), a pioneer in applying precision medicine to the development of innovative therapies, today announced its partner Aytu BioPharma (Nasdaq: AYTU), has received FDA clearance for its IND application for enzastaurin and also Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for enzastaurin for the treatment of Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (VEDS).

