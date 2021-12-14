The Deerborne Group Unveils Insights on Demand Virtual Advisory Service

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The Deerborne Group, a global boutique management consulting firm, today announced the unveiling of their Insights on Demand virtual advisory service. The Deerborne Group recently formed their scientific advisory board (SAB), which is made up of internationally recognized key opinion leaders (KOL’s), who bring with them a wealth of knowledge and deep industry experience, that serves as the foundation for the Insights on Demand virtual advisory service.

Click here to view original post