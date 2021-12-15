David A. Brenner, MD, to Step Down as Vice Chancellor for Health Sciences

Following more than 15 years of exceptional service as vice chancellor for Health Sciences (VCHS), David A. Brenner, MD, will step down on June 30, 2022 to focus on teaching and research as a member of the School of Medicine’s faculty.

