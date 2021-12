MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elucida Oncology, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the next frontier in targeted cancer therapy, announced today that Gregory Adams, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will be presenting on Thursday, December 16th at 8:30am PST at the Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Conference, which is being held December 12 – 16, 2021 in San Diego, CA, and virtually.

