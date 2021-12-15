Ensysce Biosciences Announces First Patients Enrolled in Phase 1 Study of PF614-MPAR™, its unique technology platform to provide opioid overdose protection

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENSC, OTC: ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company with novel technology platforms that may provide new hope for those in severe pain, today announced that the first patients have been enrolled in the Phase 1 study of PF614-MPARTM, the first product utilizing the Company’s MPARTM platform designed to reduce opioid overdose.
