Oncolytics Biotech® Announces the Presentation of Preclinical Data Demonstrating the Synergistic Anti-Leukemic Effects of Pelareorep Combined with Azacitidine at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB: – Treatment with intravenous pelareorep plus azacitidine reduced tumor burden – Treatment with pelareorep and azacitidine dramatically upregulated multiple genes known to drive anti-cancer immune responses SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) announced preclinical data demonstrating the synergistic anti-leukemic effects of pelareorep combined with the chemotherapeutic agent azacitidine. The data were featured in a poster presentation at the 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, which took place from December 11-14, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Click here to view original post