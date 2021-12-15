The Router in Your Home Might Be Intercepting Some of Your Internet Traffic—for a Good Reason

The router in your home might be intercepting some of your Internet traffic and sending it to a different destination. Specifically, the router can intercept the Domain Name System traffic –the communications used to translate human-readable domain names.
Related Articles
Prevention and Screening Clinic at UC San Diego Health Helping to Reduce Pancreatic Cancer
November 29, 2018 sandiegobiotech Industry News, News Comments Off on Prevention and Screening Clinic at UC San Diego Health Helping to Reduce Pancreatic Cancer
Philosopher Nancy Cartwright Honored for Lifetime Scholarly Achievement
May 29, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Philosopher Nancy Cartwright Honored for Lifetime Scholarly Achievement
Gut Microbes Influence How Rat Brains React to Opioids
April 27, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Gut Microbes Influence How Rat Brains React to Opioids